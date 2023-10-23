Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 392.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $119.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.84 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.47.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

