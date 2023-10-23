Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,508 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

