Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $151.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average is $170.48. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

