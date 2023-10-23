Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.