Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

