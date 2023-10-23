Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

