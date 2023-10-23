Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 67.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STE opened at $217.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.56. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $254.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 170.49%.
Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
