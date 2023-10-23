Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 756,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.56 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.