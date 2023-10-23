Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 12.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $253.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.90. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.11 and a twelve month high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.