Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,362 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after acquiring an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,381,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

