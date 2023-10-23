Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 616.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 1,155,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on L

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.