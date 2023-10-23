Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,655 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

