Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

OXY opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

