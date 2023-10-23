Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

