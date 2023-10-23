Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,182 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

