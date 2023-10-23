Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 399 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 120.8% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

