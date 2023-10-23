Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 718 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.