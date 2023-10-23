Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after buying an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,394,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,695,000 after buying an additional 594,448 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,396,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,873,000 after acquiring an additional 472,669 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,775,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.