Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,855 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

