Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,322 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Wix.com stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

