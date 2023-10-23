Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,539 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

