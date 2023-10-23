Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.