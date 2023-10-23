Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Textron by 129.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Textron Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TXT opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

