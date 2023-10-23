Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.87 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average is $176.62.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

