Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.