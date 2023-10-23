Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO opened at $32.17 on Monday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

