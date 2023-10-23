Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.15.

WEX Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $187.74 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.79 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.51 and a 200-day moving average of $185.41.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.