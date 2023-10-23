Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

