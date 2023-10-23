Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES opened at $13.83 on Monday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

