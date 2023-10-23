Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.