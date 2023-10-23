Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In related news, David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

