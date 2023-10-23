Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -547.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

