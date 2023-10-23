Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 18,870 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

AA stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

