Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

