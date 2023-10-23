Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,769 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

