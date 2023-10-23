Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.17 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

