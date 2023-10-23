Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Holley worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLLY. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parafestas Anastasios boosted its position in shares of Holley by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parafestas Anastasios now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Holley by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Holley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLLY

Holley Stock Down 1.4 %

HLLY opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.67. Holley Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.