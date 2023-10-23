Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 20,900 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 307,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,069,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,924,000 after buying an additional 71,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

