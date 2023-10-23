Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

