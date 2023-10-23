Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $988,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

