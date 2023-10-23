Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Match Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

