DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 167,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.