Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head to Head Contrast

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -122.85% -30.48% -25.07% Qifu Technology 25.01% 20.07% 9.46%

Risk and Volatility

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.65, meaning that its stock price is 565% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digihost Technology and Qifu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.35 $4.33 million ($0.86) -1.33 Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 0.94 $583.45 million $3.38 4.12

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qifu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and Qifu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Qifu Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qifu Technology has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Digihost Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

