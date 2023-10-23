DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DocuSign by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $40.27 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -447.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

