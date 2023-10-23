Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after acquiring an additional 772,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DEI opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 230.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.