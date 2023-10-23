DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,003,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,291 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DD opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.