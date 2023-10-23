Enhabit (EHAB) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Home health care services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enhabit to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enhabit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enhabit -5.19% 4.18% 2.13% Enhabit Competitors -6.11% 59.62% 5.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of shares of all “Home health care services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Enhabit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Home health care services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Enhabit has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enhabit’s peers have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enhabit and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enhabit 3 4 1 0 1.75 Enhabit Competitors 49 343 560 16 2.56

Enhabit currently has a consensus price target of $14.29, indicating a potential upside of 78.35%. As a group, “Home health care services” companies have a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Enhabit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enhabit is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enhabit and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enhabit $1.08 billion -$40.40 million -7.15 Enhabit Competitors $1.93 billion -$46.45 million 170.79

Enhabit’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enhabit. Enhabit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enhabit peers beat Enhabit on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 105 hospice agencies across 23 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.