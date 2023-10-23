EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Scotiabank began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $223.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

