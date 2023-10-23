Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $34.00 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.