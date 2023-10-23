Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) & Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY – Get Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Essity AB (publ) and Kimberly-Clark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essity AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kimberly-Clark 2 9 0 0 1.82

Kimberly-Clark has a consensus price target of $131.07, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Kimberly-Clark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimberly-Clark is more favorable than Essity AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark $20.18 billion 2.06 $1.93 billion $4.85 25.38

This table compares Essity AB (publ) and Kimberly-Clark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kimberly-Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Essity AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Essity AB (publ) and Kimberly-Clark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark 8.07% 303.40% 11.88%

Summary

Kimberly-Clark beats Essity AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. The company's personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services. Its personal care products also comprise medical solutions that include surgical tapes, retention bandages, surgical/post-operation dressings, adhesive bandages and plasters, and advanced wound care products; phlebology products, such as compression stockings, medical compression garments, and lymphology products; and fracture management products that include cast tapes, splinting materials, casting accessories, and physiotherapy and orthopedic soft goods and braces. In addition, the company offers consumer tissue products, including toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes, and napkins. Further, it provides hygiene solutions that include toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soaps and lotions, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products, and Internet of Things sensor technology products, as well as related service and maintenance to companies and office buildings, universities, healthcare facilities, industries, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, and other public venues. The company markets its personal care products primarily under the TENA, Jobst, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Nosotras, and Saba, as well as other retailer's brands; consumer tissue products primarily under the Edet, Lotus, Regio, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa, and retailer brands; and professional hygiene products under the TORK brand. Essity AB (publ) was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names. Its Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The company's K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. In addition, it sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through e-commerce. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

